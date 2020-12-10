NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - A Northborough spa is giving back to the community this holiday season, through a Secret Santa giveaway.

Nicholas Michaels Spa is asking people to share a story of someone in their life who is making a difference.

The spa started the giveaway last year and say it was successful so they decided to do it again.

They're giving away up to $1,000 in gifts, including products, retail items and services.

Owner Nicholas Olivieri says it’s Important to give back, especially with everything going on this year.

"This is the time of year it's definitely about giving anyways the holidays. With the pandemic, it has changed the lives of many and we have a lot of empathy for that, so why not it's time to do it,” Oliveri said. “It is about giving and there are a lot of people who are needy and have never experienced salon services before so why not give back.”

You can write a letter and drop it off at the spa, or you can email them at info@nmspa.com.

Four winners will be chosen on December 22. They are accepting submissions until December 21.