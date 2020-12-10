Holiday Valley opened Thursday morning for the season.

They will require everyone to wear a mask while on the grounds, except while they are on the mountain or sitting down to eat. They also encourage people to spend as much of their time outside and not inside.

Guess what opens today!? @holidayvalley! We’re here this morning with what you need to know @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/5Cn78g46Xc — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) December 10, 2020

"So get your equipment on in your car if possible, have your snacks in your car, but then of course you can come in, have something hot to drink, warm up, and get right back out on the slopes," said Jane Eshbaugh, marketing director at Holiday Valley.

She also encourages people to get their tickets in advance. The state says resorts must reduce outdoor capacity on the mountain by 25% during "peak" days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

You can rent equipment. Everything will be thoroughly sanitized in between uses. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/f2qsj54GFn — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) December 10, 2020

Eshbaugh says weekdays are always the best days to come and weekends are usually their peak times.

If you buy your lift ticket two weeks in advance, you can get $10 off.

Tubing begins on the Friday, December 18.