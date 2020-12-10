FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth club owner is refusing to stop operating despite a county order issued last Friday to shut down businesses classified as bars with less than 51% food sales.

The order came as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Tarrant County after the North Texas region reached seven consecutive days with over 15% hospitalization capacity due to the virus.

“I was a hazmat specialist for 10 years,” Chris Polone said.

His background has prepared him to respond to health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic and implement necessary measures to keep patrons safe now that he’s the head of the Rai Club Live in Fort Worth.

“We put serious safety protocols in play to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so this is no different tonight,” he said.

He says that is one of the reasons he is staying open and that he also considers the order unconstitutional.

"This is the third shutdown as a result of this unconstitutional mandate and three weeks before Christmas - come on, no way,” said Polone.

Polone told Spectrum News 1 Texas that he thinks the way the order is enforced is through harassment.

“They’re doing literally fear tactics, they come in and block all the doors and exits…just to harass you and intimidate you into closing down,” he continued.

The live music venue owner says he also considers the situation as an attack on small business owners.

“It’s completely arbitrary in itself. I mean, you got 14,000 people at the rodeo in Globe Life Park,” he said.

Like Polone, others in the nightclub and bar industry say they feel it is their right to continue working.

“These people are hardworking people, trying to support their families, trying to live the American Dream and to cut them off like this is wrong,” said Scottie Kilcrease, singer of the Tower High band.

So they plan to keep their doors open and fight for what they believe is right.

"We are 100% right here. We just won in court against the City of Fort Worth last Wednesday and we’re prepared to do the same on December 23 when we go head to head with TABC and testify on behalf of all bars,” said Polone.

He also plans to fight for what he and those who support him say is protecting their livelihood.

“Right now, what’s right for my family is making sure we can pay for their Christmas presents. We’re not gonna be deprived of that, especially after a shutdown without being rebated or getting any stimulus or anything,” he said.