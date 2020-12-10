ORLANDO, Fla. — Seeking to reassure investors after an uncertain year, the Walt Disney Company touted upcoming projects across its entertainment properties during an investor webcast Thursday.

Disney also announced plans to push forward with its streaming services, including more services for countries outside the United States, with "bold, transformative steps" to accelerate growth, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Chapek said the premier streaming service, Disney+, had 86.8 million subscribers as of December, and 137 million subscribers across all platforms.

"We're extremely proud of the success of all our streaming services, ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu," Chapek said.

Disney announced plans to eventually launch 15 Disney/Pixar features, 15 Disney/Pixar series, 10 Marvel Series and 10 Star Wars series directly onto Disney+ over the next few years.

Among the movies will be the upcoming feature Raya and the Last Dragon, coming to Disney+ Premiere Access and movie theaters simultaneously next March.

Welcome to the Kingdom of Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/tF94qRTo0E — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Hulu, meanwhile, will add original content from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight, and ESPN+ will become available directly within Hulu.

