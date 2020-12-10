ORLANDO, Fla. — Prescription drugmaker AvKARE is voluntarily recalling a two medications because of a mix-up during bottling at a third party facility.

What You Need To Know AvKARE voluntarily recalling a lot of Sildenafil and a lot of Trazodone



Medications were inadvertently packaged together at a third party facility





Consumers with questions can call AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time.

AvKARE is recalling one lot of Sildenafil 100 mg tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction, and one lot of Trazodone 100 mg tablets, which is used to treat major depressive disorder.

Sildenafil, lot number 36884

Trazodone, lot number 36783

The mixed up lots were sent to distributors and wholesales, and then distributed to nationwide.

People with underlying medical issues can have serious health risks if they accidentally take Sildenafil. The drug can interact badly with medications containing nitrates, such as those for diabetics or people with heart disease, causing dangerously low blood pressure.

People who accidentally take Trazodone made experience blurred vision, constipation, dizziness, or somnolence/seation.

So far the company says it's not received any reports of adverse events because of the recall.

The company says it's contacted distributors and customers regarding the recall of the medications.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can call AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time. Consumers should also call their doctor or health care provider if they are experiencing any problems while taking one of these medications.

If you have any adverse reactions or quality problems, you can also report them through TDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by filling out the form online. You can also cal 1-800-332-1088 to request a form to mail in or fax.