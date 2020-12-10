WORCESTER, Mass. - We now know Amazon is the proposed tenant for the Greendale Mall.

The developer met with Worcester's Planning Board on Wednesday night.

They plan to use the area as a 121,000 square foot "last mile" station for package delivery.

A Boston-based real estate development and management company bought the mall last year for $7.1 million.

The planning board says there is a lot of interest and concern from residents about the proposal, especially involving traffic in the area.

"Their findings for that the volume of traffic is actually less than what the mall would have been if when it was fall and also less than what a lot of other reuse scenarios would generate in terms of traffic. I think when people hear amazon and they know about how many people order online in the packages they get distributed and all of the volume of that I think it’s logical that there is some concern just how many vehicles will be going in and out of the site," said Worcester’s Chief Development Officer, Peter Dunn.

The Planning Board voted to continue the discussion of the site plan review to its December 30 meeting. ​