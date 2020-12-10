ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has set up COVID-19 vaccination centers across Central Florida for its health-care workers and for long-term care residents, officials announced in a weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday.

What You Need To Know AdventHealth preparing to vaccinate several hundred people every day



Hospital group is one of a handful the governor chose to store and distribute the vaccine



Its health-care workers, long-term care residents prioritized

The hospital group is preparing to vaccinate several hundred people per day.

“We’ll take whatever supply we get from the state,” Dr. Steven Smith, AdventHealth’s chief scientific officer said. “We’ll distribute it to others but also vaccinate our employees.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chose a handful of larger hospitals statewide to store and distribute the vaccine.

At an Operation Warp Speed summit Tuesday, he said he is in talks with CVS and Walgreens to help vaccinate those in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.