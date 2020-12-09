BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​He leads the Buffalo Bills in rushing in three of their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Do you know who that is? That’s some of the knowledge you can test in the latest Bills themed game just released.

Kenneth Davis! There are about 500 questions like this in The Who’s the Man game, and it’s one way to stay entertained this winter.

You can learn a lot of Buffalo football-themed trivia in one of the latest games released in the You Gotta Know Buffalo game series.

We’ll all be staying inside with the pandemic and now that it’s cold outside. So if you’re looking for a way other than a computer screen to entertain your kids, this could be some family fun.

These games are a part of the You Gotta Know series, which has many games testing general hometown buffalo knowledge to other sports trivia.

“It’s a companion to go with being a fan. You see what people are like, especially in a year like when the team is good and expectations are high. People are thinking and talking about this stuff all the time. It’s nice to look back at the history and kinda have fun with it and learn along the way,” You Gotta Know Co-Creator Brad Riter said.

Riter says he comes up with all of these questions. He wrote all 500 questions that appear through the deck in this new game to test the knowledge of Bills fans.

"I have an idea of what I want to write about and what I want to put in but every fact has to be checked because it's a pretty tedious process to correct," he said.

These questions are not meant to stump you.

"It's overloaded with facts, but really all that happened there is ok it's a guy from Cleveland, so he's a defensive back and went to Ohio State. That's all you need to know but there's extra stuff to make it more fun," Riter added.

Fun is exactly what Riter wants people to have. As people will be staying inside this winter with the cold and the pandemic, its one opinion that doesn’t include a TV or phone screen.

"It happens to be very pandemic friendly. It's a companion to go with being a fan," he said.

There’s a few other games too, ones that test knowledge about other sports teams or just hometown history.

"Not the boring old history you wouldn't know, more the stores that have disappeared, the restaurants that have disappeared, the chains that have popped up, people who have come from here."

You can find these games online or at a few local stores.