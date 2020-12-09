Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made waves Tuesday when he announced he has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in four battleground states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

Legal experts and analysts regard that lawsuit, filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, a long shot at best, but the court did order the states to reply to the lawsuit by 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

“Response to the motion for leave to file a bill of complaint and to the motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order or, alternatively, for stay and administrative stay requested, due Thursday, December 10, by 3 pm,” the court posted online Tuesday evening.

According to a news release concerning the lawsuit, Paxton claims the four states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully [enacted] last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

“Trust in the integrity of our election process is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the integrity of the 2020 election,” Paxton said.

The deadline for states to appoint presidential electors is December 14, and election officials have repeatedly denied that fraud occurred.

On Wednesday, 16 states filed an amicus brief, urging the Supreme Court to consider Texas's suit, claiming issues raised in the suit "raise important constitutional issues under the Electors Clause of Article II, § 1. They also raise serious concerns relating to election integrity and public confidence in elections."

"The United States Supreme Court should weigh the legal arguments of the Texas motion and all pending matters so that Americans can be assured the election was fairly reviewed and decided," wrote Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, one of the attorneys general listed in support of the Amicus.

It’s important to bear in mind that no evidence of widespread voter fraud has surfaced, and Tuesday’s court order may mean very little.

University of Texas at Austin law professor Stephen Vladeck, who earlier in the week stated the court “is never going to hear this one,” on Tuesday night tweeted “Just like in @MikeKellyPA’s case, that the Court is asking for a response is not any indication that it’s planning to hear this case and/or grant Texas relief.”

#SCOTUS has ordered the states being sued by Texas over the election to respond to its filings by 3:00 EST on Thursday.



Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally.

Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.

On Wednesday, President Trump filed a brief to intervene in the case.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” Trump said earlier Wednesday. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

Officials in the four states sharply criticized Paxton. “I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit,” Wisconsin’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, said.

In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

