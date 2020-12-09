A new rule from President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency may impact the incoming administration’s ability to enact strict clean air regulations.

On Wednesday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler finalized a series of changes to how the government reports its cost-benefit analysis of pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

“Today’s action ensures that EPA is consistent in evaluating costs and benefits when developing broad-reaching policies that affect the American public,” Wheeler said at a Heritage Foundation event announcing the changes. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that future rulemakings under the Clean Air Act are transparent, fair, and consistent with EPA governing statutes, the American public deserves to know the benefits and costs of federal regulations.”

Any regulation proposed under the Clean Air Act by a Biden administration would be subject to the new regulations.

The rule requires the agency to complete a detailed pro-con list on any future rule considered under the act — but “co-benefits” to regulations can be omitted from the cost-benefit analysis, and can instead be included in a separate document.

Co-benefits — which were previously included in EPA cost-benefit reports — can include studies on how a particular rule would impact human health, estimates of the economic value of the health benefits associated with clean energy policies, comparative policy options, and more.

The fact that co-benefits will be included in a separate document concerns many environmental activists, who say the change benefits polluters, not the environment.

“This new rule has no scientific, public health, economic or legal justification, and is a sharp break with past precedent. It’s aimed purely at rigging the rulemaking process in favor of polluters,” said Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union for Concerned Scientists, in a statement. “The EPA’s political leaders are directing the agency’s staff to ignore benefits and undervalue human health, making it harder for the agency to protect people, but cheaper and easier for powerful industries to pollute our air with impunity.”

On Wednesday, Wheeler tried to head off some of this criticism, saying the ultimate goal of the changes was to provide the public with the utmost transparency.

“Our goal with this rule is to help the public better understand the why of rulemaking in addition to the what,” Wheeler said, adding that the media is “ignoring what we are trying to do here and mischaracterizing this. This is all about transparency and conducting our rulemakings in a transparent fashion.”

Supporters of the rule change agree that clarification was badly needed.

Rose Pugliese, County Commissioner of Mesa, Colorado, offered her praise for Wheeler in a statement, calling the announcement a “common-sense reform which will not only provide greater transparency and offer stakeholders and the public a clearer understanding of the costs associated with various rulemakings but will enhance and strengthen our nation’s environmental protection laws by ensuring that they are thoroughly and comprehensively reviewed before being enacted, granting them greater credibility and trust of the people.”

But the change, which was billed as a “major EPA announcement” by the Heritage Foundation, may not be long-lived.

President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to reach net-zero emissions in the United States no later than 2050, can simply announce a new rule once he takes office.

He is likely to face pressure from the fossil fuel industry to keep the new rule, who have long maintained the previous federal regulations on pollution controls unfairly targeted their businesses.