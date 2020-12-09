It wasn't quite the flawless finale rocket scientists at SpaceX were hoping for, but they're not walking away completely disappointed from a landing pad along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The company's 9-story Starship rocket soared to 40,000 feet before attempting to land. That's where the trouble started.

Company founder Elon Musk explained what went so explosively wrong.

"Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!," the eccentric entrepreneur tweeted.

In case you're wondering, "RUD" stands for "Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly"

It's not the first time the Starship has stirred up fanfare with its unintentional fireworks. The top portion of the next-generation rocket exploded in November during a ground test at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility.

One of the Starship's production facilities is located in Cocoa Florida. Elon Musk paid a visit back in August.

Starship is ultimately designed to break free of Earth's orbit on trips to the moon – and eventually Mars.