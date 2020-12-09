At Max Level Fitness and Athletics, there are almost always more things going on at once than a person can easily count. During the daily “Athlete Hour,” eighth grader Ellery Hogan comes in search of an edge on the lacrosse field.

What You Need To Know While several other local gyms have permanently closed since the pandemic began, Max Level Fitness and Athletics in Saratoga has doubled in size



The gym’s owners say the expanded space gives them enough room to safely welcome enough clients at once to keep their business afloat



The gym specializes in unique programs for youth athletes and adults alike

“I think it’s a really good workout,” Hogan said as she pulled off a literal balancing act of a set of arm curls while standing on one foot. “Every single time I come I know I’m getting a really good challenge but I definitely feel so tired after but they’re so good.”

Senior soccer player Tessa Pierce says the grueling challenges are necessary to stay in tip-top shape.

“It’s pretty complicated,” Pierce said as she was midway through a crawl across the parking lot in the pushup position. “It just depends on the day but it’s mostly hard.”

The maestros of this sweat-fueled orchestra are Nate and Tonya Robinson. The two certified trainers opened the Saratoga Springs gym a little more than two years ago.

“We definitely have some serious athletes and some very good, well-known, established athletes here,” Nate said. “We are also push or we like to have in here your average kid who is trying to be a better athlete.”

“Physical fitness is so important to both of us so to be able to see them from such a young age is in progress over the years is mind blowing,” Tonya said.

The husband and wife duo specialize a number of programs for kids and adults alike.

“It’s totally like a family thing here,” Tonya said. “If your kids work out in the afternoon, your parents are probably here in the morning.”

In an industry that’s been greatly challenged by the pandemic, Max Level Fitness has found a way to thrive.

“At first we were like ‘oh my god what are we going to do?’” Tonya said. “We just opened a business and had a baby but then we were like OK, we will make it work.”

During the spring shutdown, the gym right next door closed permanently, so the Robinsons took a gamble and expanded into that vacant space.

“Unfortunately the gym behind us closed. We never want any germs too close, we want everyone to be working out but the wall was originally here and we knocked it down,” Tonya said as she weaved her way through the gym during the busy Athlete Hour.

Now with more than double the space, the Robinsons say they can safely welcome enough athletes to keep their business afloat.

“If we did not do this and invest in ourselves, we would not be able to maintain the business that we had before the pandemic hit,” Tonya said.

“The pandemic definitely though put a wrench into our plans and slowed us down a bit,” Nate said. “Since we’ve been able to stay safe and to incorporate the right measures business has been picking back up and we are heading right back to where we were, if not better.”

For young athletes whose sports schedules have been upended by the virus’s spread, Max Level Fitness has been a safe haven.

“It’s a really good environment to workout in because they are pushing you to do your best,” said Owen D’Agostino, an eighth grade basketball player. “All of the people are really supportive.”

“I love coming here, I feel the most fit I have in my whole life,” Pierce said. “I love it here.”

At the end of each successful workout, flush faces and bright smiles are a reminder that even in the toughest of times, the grind doesn’t have to stop.

“It’s Important to us that everybody has fun so if the kids leave with a smile on your face, that’s what we are all about,” Nate said.

“To see them put in the hard work and enjoy each other and be able to hang out in a safe environment is just awesome,” Tonya said. “It’s the best part of our days too so we love it, we love them.”