RALEIGH, N.C. — New restrictions laid out by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday come as no surprise to one local restaurant owner.

Coleen Speak, owner of the Hummingbird, says she waited all day for his announcement and was happy with the outcome.

"I anticipated it coming, and it's not as bad. I understand bringing in some things" Speaks says.

Speaks shut down the inside seating of her restaurant, only keeping her outside patio accessible to customers once restaurants were able to open in May. The new restrictions going into effect on Friday, December 11 could slightly change her business hours once again.



"It's an hour of alcohol sales. We can just adjust our hours a while. We can open at 4 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., but this is all necessary" Speaks explains.



Overall, she says Cooper's message tells her that restaurants can stay open if they keep strict safety measures. She just hopes it doesn't deter people from safely coming to eat.



"People need to come out and support us because we can't do it alone and we're not getting help" Speaks adds.