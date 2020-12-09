ORLANDO, Fla. — The newest recruits of the Orlando Police Department met with community leaders and concerned citizens all day Wednesday to discuss issues of concern.

The virtual meetings are part of the recruits’ ongoing training before they are sworn in Thursday. The hope is to foster positive relations between police and the communities they serve in an effort to help make the city safer.

“This is a great first step,” explained Jonathan Stanley, one of the nine recruits. “I think we need to take a step back and listen to the community and build that relationship. And then going forward, working together, we can improve everybody’s lives here in the city of Orlando.”

Orlando Rolon initiated regular community-building meetings when he became Orlando’s police chief two years ago, according to a department spokesperson. Because of the pandemic, the meetings will continue to be held virtually until further notice.