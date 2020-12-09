ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenage boy is dead after being shot in the middle of the afternoon in Orlando Tuesday.

What You Need To Know 15-year-old Antwan Roberts Jr. was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Orlando



The shoting happend at about 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Columbia Street and Parramore Avenue.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS

The shooting happened at about 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Columbia Street and Parramore Avenue, between Orange Blossom Trail and I-4.

Antwan Roberts Jr., 15, was killed in the shooting.

After the Orlando Police Department Crime Scene Unit left, Roberts' mother said she heard the gun shots from a few blocks away and immediately feared the worst.

“We have more questions than answers at this time,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said. “We need the public's assistance to provide us with information.”

Investigators did not have any new info regarding a potential suspect.

“Not even before an hour before this incident happened we were having our joint chiefs meeting,” Rolon said. “We were talking about the fact that the Parramore area in the last two years, and we will verify this number for you, almost a 60% reduction in the number of homicides that have occurred here, progress is being made.”

Residents of the community say they heard multiple shots fired, but didn’t see anything.

“If anyone is concerned about disclosing information, please call CrimeLine,” Rolon said. “It is a way to share info without any worries.”

A vigil was held near the shooting in the evening, but the residents of the neighborhood asked for their privacy to mourn the loss of the teenage boy.

If you do have any info the number to CrimeLine is 1-800-423-TIPS.