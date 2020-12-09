ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will now offer COVID-19 testing for passengers who need test results in order to fly into certain locations around the world.

The airport announced Wednesday that it partnered with AdventHealth Centra Care to host a COVID-19 testing location on the west side of the main terminal, before security checkpoints.

The site will open later this month, and operate through at least July. It's not known yet how much the tests will cost or exactly when the site will open.

MCO is the latest airport to offer such a service. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced its own testing site this week. Tampa International Airport was one of the first in the country to add a testing site, at least through the end of this year. JFK, Newark and LaGuardia international airports also have testing sites.

American Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines also have testing programs located at some airports for their own passengers.

Orlando International was the 10th busiest airport in the country in 2019.