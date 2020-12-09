ORLANDO, Fla. — As Orlando Police continue to look for who is responsible for the killing of a 15-year old who was gunned down in Parramore on Tuesday, community leaders, activists, and law enforcement met to come up with solutions to violence involving youth. The latest meeting of the Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force had already been set for Wednesday before Tuesday's killing.

Task Force member Patricia Rumph said when she raised her son as a single mom, she relied on mentors in the community – something she also benefited from when she grew up in a single-parent household.

“We were able to listen to what they said in our lives and responded to what they said in our lives,” said Rumph, the President of the Pine Hills Community Council. “I think our kids now are missing that.”

Rumph said more access to mentors and role models is one of the things she believes young people in her community of Pine Hills need to stem violence among youth.

Earlier this year there were seven shootings in Orange County involving young people in just three weeks, including the killing of a 3-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Antwan Roberts Jr. was gunned down in Parramore. His mother told Spectrum News 13 he was just feet from his home.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings formed the Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force in response to youth violence earlier this year.

Miles Mulrain Jr., who grew up in Parramore, is also a part of that Task Force.

He said he and some members of the task force are skeptical the new effort will yield long-lasting change. But Mulrain said he is trying to remain confident and hopeful.

“One thing I can say is really good about this task force, is that everybody is on the same page and that we want this to be the last task force,” said Mulrain. “We want this to be the last time to announce some big to make big change when it should be constant change.”

The Task Force is looking into several programs that have successfully curbed violence in other communities. One speaker pointed out the cost of those programs pales in comparison to the cost to governments – and ultimately taxpayers – of responding to violence and murders.

Rumph says the funding is worth it, and must be guaranteed long-term to make sure whatever the task force decides has a lasting effect.

“Funding is key, and like someone has said, you value what you fund,” said Rumph.

The task force meets again January 15 and is then expected to recommend a plan of action to Orange County commissioners.