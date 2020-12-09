DURHAM, N.C. – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new stay-at-home order for North Carolinians.



It requires everyone to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are an essential worker. It also says that restaurants and bars need to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m.



Some general managers say these new restrictions unfairly place the blame on the food and beverage industry as the reason for a rise in coronavirus cases.



"We are catching the blame for where the numbers are growing and then the restaurants are the ones that are suffering a lot,” says Mary Barker.



Barker is the general manager at Mother & Sons Trattoria in Durham. Her restaurant sits next door to Mateo Tapas. The tapas bar just opened its dining room on November 10.



Mateo Tapas General Manager Carol Britt lost her job in Boston during the pandemic, and she came back home to North Carolina for work. She thinks shutting down bars and restaurants earlier is going to hurt them and their employees.



"They were running out of unemployment, they had to get back to work, when I made the calls to some of them, they were like, 'yes when can I come in,'” says Britt.



The stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday, December 11 and will be in place until at least January 8, 2021.



The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, and more to close at 10 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.