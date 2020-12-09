RALEIGH, N.C. — The Black Friday Market may look like any other store, but it’s a business model different from the rest.

“It’s a one-stop shop for Black-owned businesses, so we are taking in everyone’s products, and selling it in-store and online," said Jasmine Bullock, Executive Director of Black Friday Market. “It is like a big pop-up at all times.”

Makers and artists pay one flat fee to have their items on the shelves, that’s it. The store doesn’t take a cut of the profits in hopes of helping the business owner make as much cash as possible.

“They say, what’s the catch? You guys are really just doing this for us?” said Kayla Walker, Managing Director. “Like, yes. This is all for you! We are not trying to be greedy and take all of your funds.”

Products range from art to to clothing to beauty care. The team hopes they can be part of drawing more people downtown amid a year of social unrest, permanently closed, or still boarded up businesses.

An open house for business owners who would like their products in the store will be Thursday and Friday at the store on 23 W Hargett St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Owners should bring samples of their product.

A soft opening for the public will happen on December 14.