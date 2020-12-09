MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Restrictions and financial hardships due to COVID-19 have forced many small businesses to close down in 2020. But some are fighting to keep them alive.

About 45 minutes west of Charlotte is a goat farm. The owner, Beth Witherup, bought the farm about five years ago.

“We raise some Nigerian Dwarfs and Nubians goats,” Witherup said. “We drink most of the milk that we can, but we also use a lot of it for our soap.”

The key ingredient in her soap is real goat milk straight from her farm. Witherup started selling it to the public a few years ago.

“It takes four to six weeks to cure,” Witherup said.

This means she has to know how much she needs months in advance. This has been near impossible during COVID-19. She sells her soap at festivals and events, which have mostly been canceled.

“Alabama was going to be a big event for me and Charleston,” Witherup said. “I was supposed to do two events in Charleston and both of those were canceled.”

It’s why she was excited when she got a phone call from Courtney Buckley, who is the owner of Your Mom’s Bazaar. Buckley was looking for local vendors for her store.

“It was really nice that Courtney decided to support all the local people that she can,” Witherup said.

Buckley says she saw a lot of small businesses close down during COVID-19 and didn’t want them gone for good.

“It’s horrible. I feel like every time you look at the news or social media, another person has lost their baby,” Buckley said.

The baby she is referring to is his or her business. Buckley knows the hardship herself. Her baby is her donut shop, Your Mom's Donuts.

“In March when COVID-19 hit we converted our donut shop into a grocery store,” Buckley said.

Her business was closed at the time, and that’s what she did just to survive. But she doesn’t want others to close permanently due to the pandemic.

“Those are your neighbors and your family members and your friends,” Buckley said. “It’s not giant corporations lining their pockets. It's small businesses that have struggled this year.”

Witherup says it’s a way of knowing where your money is going and keeping that local charm in cities across North Carolina.

“When you're buying my product you're helping feed my animals and support our farm, that has been a big dream of ours for a while now,” Witherup said.

Witherup’s goat soap business is called Annie Mae & Ivy. She said it’s named after her first two goats.

