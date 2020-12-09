MADISON, N.C. — A Madison man took a leap of faith and opened a barbershop in town during the pandemic after spending 16 years in the furniture business.

Darren Dalton opened Madtown Barber Shop and Salon to honor his cousin, Mike Webster, who was stabbed and killed in his own barbershop down the street three years ago.

He also decided he needed to come back to where he grew up to help build Madison back together. That is why he’s decided to hold a toy drive to help families in need this Christmas.

“What I did was not only come back to service Madison, I wanted to also be a part of Madison, come back to the community and help them out,” Dalton said.

New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Madtown Barber Shop and Salon located at 702 Chief Martin St. Madison NC, 27025 Unit 702A. The gifts will be donated to families living in town who are struggling this year due the COVID-19 pandemic.