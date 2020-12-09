In a statement released Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter announced that he is under federal investigation for "tax affairs."

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," he said. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

The Biden transition team said that the president-elect is "deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

