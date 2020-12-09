WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina farmer is getting her feet wet in the booming hemp industry.

Hempress Farms, located in downtown Winston-Salem, opened during the pandemic.

The owner, Maya Gilliam, says her goal is to cultivate and craft CBD flowers that help build wellness in the body.

She also encourages other entrepreneurs to get involved in the industry.



“It's not hard," Gilliam said. "We can do it. There’s nothing or nobody stopping us from doing it. So we need to push forward and also help people get into the industry."