STOCKBRIDGE, Mass - It’s been 50 years since Crispina Ffrench’s parents made their first hand-printed calendars as gifts for their friends.

“My dad was from Ireland, and my mom grew up in Virginia, and they did a lot of traveling in their lives, so they had friends and family members that were strung all across the world," Ffrench, co-owner of The Dolphin Studio, said. "So that was their idea, to keep in touch with all the people who they loved that were far away.”

These days, Ffrench and her family make more than 2,000 calendars a year at their small studio in Becket.

It’s still very much a tradition, wiith each page being designed by a different family member.

Ffrench said, “My sister and I, and we each have two daughters, design a page, and then we have four vintage prints that are prints that my parents designed for previous years, going all the way back to 1970, that we bring into the calendar each year.”

One of the designers is Ffrench’s neice, Lily Hughes. She created her first page when she was just four and now she helps print the entire calendar.

Hughes said, “My design was March, and it’s inspired by Mexican tiles. I actually really like how I made the dates. Usually the dates are all down here, and I made them in like a small box. I like that look more.”

Ffrench says they got off to a later start printing this year’s calendar because of the pandemic, but their sales are actually up 50 percent compared to last year’s.

Ffrench said, “People are really looking forward to the future. So like, with calendars, you get to sell them the future, right. Like, next year, maybe next year we won’t have to wear masks and we can smile at each other.”

You can purchase The Dolphin Studio's 50th Edition Calendar here.