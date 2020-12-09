DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Tortugas have been invited to remain an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, the minor-league baseball team announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know The Tortugas will continue to play in Daytona Beach



They have been invited to remain an affiliate of Cincinnati Reds



The club plays at Jackie Robinson Ballpark



The announcement comes as some affiliates of Major League Baseball teams are being eliminated

Officials had been concerned that Daytona would lose the team after it was among 42 included on a list released by Major League Baseball in November 2019 of clubs with which it was considering cutting ties.

The city in January 2020 pledged $4 million to pay for improvements around Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

“The Tortugas are ecstatic this proud tradition is well positioned to continue for many years to come,” Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski said in a statement on the team’s website.

Added co-owner Bob Fregolle, “We could not be happier that affiliated professional baseball is poised to continue to be played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. This invitation from the Reds positions us well to continue to showcase Major League Baseball stars of tomorrow.”

The Tortugas have been affiliated with the Reds since 2015. Affiliated professional baseball has been played at the ballpark for a century, following Daytona’s Florida State League debut in 1920.

The invitation would not have been possible without Daytona Beach City Manager Jim Chisholm, Mayor Derrick Henry, the city, and the support of many other government and civic leaders to invest in the necessary facility upgrades, according to another co-owner, Reese Smith.

“We are very proud to be a part of the storied history of professional baseball in Daytona and its connection to progress,” Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall said. “We appreciate the team and city’s financial investments and commitment to preserving Jackie Robinson Ballpark, because it reminds our players and fans of his courage, sacrifice and hard work. The level of dedication and care shown to our younger players by the Tortugas’ front office is key to what has been a wonderful relationship.”