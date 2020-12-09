SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One mother-daughter team in Seminole County is working hard to make sure the upcoming holidays are merry for those who delight in the magic of Christmas.

Yolonda Tyler and her teenage daughter, Amaya, put up a mailbox in their Fern Park neighborhood.

“Now that we’re close to Christmas, we want to figure out how we can spread some of that holiday cheer,” Yolonda said.

And this isn’t just any mailbox — the letters dropped in it go directly to Santa Clause.

“We just want to give them hope to know that there is still that magic of Christmas,” Yolonda said.

Yolonda and Amaya said they love to give back to their community. That mailbox was one way they could do it, especially during a holiday season that’s unlike any other.

“Different festivals that kids might have gone to in previous years might not be happening, or evening things at school may look different,” said Amaya.

The mailbox isn’t for present wish lists. It’s to say “Hi” to Santa. In return, the kids will get a cheery email back from him.

“I can’t personally see their faces when they receive the email, I will know they might feel some type of hope or happiness inside," Amaya said. "So, that’s really special to me."

The mailbox went up this week and Yolonda said Santa has already responded to several letters.

“If I can just kind of lend a hand to provide some type of normalcy and fun to families that’s what I’m here to do,” said Yolonda.

If you would like to send a letter to Santa Clause, the mailbox will be out Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s in Fern Park near Maid of the Mist Drive and Waverly Drive.

Make sure to leave your email address on the letter, so Santa can respond with an email.