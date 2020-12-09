ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several Central Florida businesses are turning to CareerSource for help finding new employees while saving money.

CareerSource, a not-for-profit organization, connects businesses with workers.

Global Voice LLC CEO Melina Torrico said she utilized the organization after she needed to find new employees during the pandemic.

“We’re so busy, overwhelmingly busy that we couldn’t keep up with the workload that we have,” she said.

CareerSource provided her with three new workers through its internship program where the organization supplies paid interns for three months.

“It’s helping us not only give other people jobs it’s helping us expand and grow,” Torrico said.

While Turrico’s business continues to grow, other small businesses look to restart operations after a slowdown caused by the pandemic.

“We provide those opportunities to businesses who have unfortunately had to furlough or layoff their workforce,” said CareerSource Central Florida Director of Operations Alexis Echeverria.

Since March, nearly 230 Central Florida businesses reached out to CareerSource for help and around 380 people were hired in paid internships because of the not-for-profit organization, according to Echeverria.

“People that have the experience and people have the resume that can come work with us, and they’re covering the expenses? That’s just a win-win,” Turrico said.

Echeverria said a large number of the interns get hired on a permanent basis after the 12 weeks are over.

He also said he’s seeing a return of jobs in the hospitality industry, one of the hardest-hit industries in Central Florida. He said anyone can apply to those job openings on the Career Source website.