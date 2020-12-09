BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar Co. Judge Nelson Wolff has once again updated the Executive Order referencing county guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest update released on Tuesday, the order declares bars must close by Thursday at 11 p.m. until further notice. It references a significant increase in new coronavirus cases as reasoning for the closures:

“…due to a significant increase in the rate of infection in Bexar County as determined by responsible health professionals, bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from TABC and are not restaurants as defined in paragraph No. 6 of GA-32, may no longer offer on-premises service in Bexar County. The required opt-out form has been submitted to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) in accordance with GA-32.”

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas bars to reopen at 50% capacity in mid-October under the conditions that the county judge approves and hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity.

On October 15, Wolff agreed with the governor’s executive order and requested to opt-in by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, establishments that hold a permit from TABC may offer services only in accordance with the recommendations and protocols. COVID-19 numbers were trending in a more favorable trend during the month of October, but numbers have now skyrocketed across San Antonio after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Tuesday a 7-day rolling average of over 1,000 cases per day with over 600 people hospitalized. Wolff expects that number to increase by next week. The city has also identified in-person school risk at high and has advised for more virtual learning.

Dr. Junda Woo with Metro Health said the city expects 24,000 vaccines to arrive next week but expressed that the 7-day average rising from just 200 cases per day to over 1,000 is “very concerning.”