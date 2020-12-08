DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many Volusia County businesses are noticing one of the tell-tale signs of winter's arrival is missing this year: Snowbirds.

At the Sun Viking Lodge in Daytona Beach, owner Gary Brown has been waiting for the return of the seasonal residents.

“I got out every morning with my binoculars and keep looking up at the sky to see if I see any of them coming but unfortunately there are not very many of them coming this year,” Brown said.

Jokes aside, he said that the hotel is averaging single-digit occupancy numbers, which is the worst he’s seen in the last 50 years.

“Most of the winter guests make reservations a year in advance and they say we are coming back and now all of them have been calling and saying you know I am not coming this year, cancel us out and we’ll hopefully be there next year,” Brown said.

He keeps records and claims most of his Snowbirds have come yearly for decades, many of them staying for months at a time.

“The main audiences that we have at this time of the year are Canadians and obviously with COVID-19 they are very restricted and not allowed across the border so that wiped out about 50% of our winter guests," Brown said. "And then a lot of our winter guests so they are older and they are scared to travel so they are not coming either."

Brown is not the only one that is feeling their absence this year due to restrictions on land border crossings between the countries. The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau shared most years Canadians make up about 4% of the area's 10 million visitors. That means a potential loss of over 400,000 Canadian visitors this year.

“You know we just finished our fiscal year in September and this destination was down just a little over 18% compared to last year, considering the pandemic and all that went with it, we are hopeful that will rebound,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

With the loss Brown is seeing this year, if the snowbirds don’t come down by the end of the season, he is not sure how much longer the business can stay on this track.

“I am optimistic that things will improve, have to be optimistic and with the vaccines coming out maybe that will ease some of the traveling fears, I don’t know, but you know we have to hope that it is going to get better and not worse,” Brown said.

Brown said he is waiting until January, his biggest booking month of the year, to see how things might pan out for 2021.