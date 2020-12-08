TEXAS — Despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday announced he has filed a lawsuit requesting the U.S. Supreme Court block four battleground states from voting in the Electoral College: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Inbox: @KenPaxtonTX is suing to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcomes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Scrs7MmPaP — KarinaKling (@KarinaKling) December 8, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden won all four states.

According to a news release concerning the lawsuit, Paxton claims the four states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully [enacted] last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

“Trust in the integrity of our election process is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the integrity of the 2020 election,” Paxton said.

The deadline for states to appoint presidential electors is December 14, and election officials have repeatedly denied that fraud occurred.

Paxton further claims battleground states “flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.”

Paxton has been under indictment since 2015 in connection to felony security fraud charges and, according to the Associated Press, is being investigated by the FBI after it was alleged by eight members of his own staff that he used his position to illegally benefit a donor.