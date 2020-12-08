TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A Taylorsville pharmacist has been working on a way to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to customers.

Peoples Drug Store owner Phil Icard says it's something he and his staff put together to help people who are worried to leave their homes. A truck, called The Pill Box, takes prescriptions to their customers instead of them having to come down to the store. Now, Icard says, that truck may be carrying the vaccine.

The owner says in the next mont or so the store will be able to vaccinate people, but they are doing it in two days. They have found a building where they can vaccinate 12 people at a time. They are hoping to set this up on the weekends to reach thousands. Icard says they are also planning to set up a drive-by service to make sure as many people have access to the vaccine as possible.

"If we can get the product and dosing that we want, we want to do a mass immunization, and we are going to do a 12-hour immunization on Saturday and Sunday when people are not working. We have between 10 and 12 people that can give immunizations, so we think we can do a couple thousand people in a weekend," Icard says.

Icard says they do currently have a COVID-19 bag that they are giving out to anyone who has been diagnosed. The bag was put together by them and a local doctor with everything that can help a patient get through the virus.

Icard says if someone would like The Pill Box to bring prescriptions to their home, they can contact the pharmacy.