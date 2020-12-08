RACINE, Wis.— It’s been a tough year for Wisconsin small business owners. The pandemic has put many businesses into survival mode. Spectrum News 1 talked with one small Racine business that is feeling the pinch.

“We love the community, we want to see it grow and prosper but if we are not here we can not do that,” said Michelle Schimian, the owner of RG Natural Babies.

She's a local staple, having been open in Racine for a decade, but the pandemic brings a lot of uncertainty.

”It’s definitely been challenging," said Schimian.

RG Natural Babies has worked to meet the needs of customers during this pandemic.

“We’ve done early shopping hours, late shopping hours, online and even video shopping,” said Schimian.

Schimian is now even driving for Uber and Lyft to help keep her doors open; there are times she works 50-60 hours a week between the two jobs.

Meanwhile, there have been state, local and federal agencies offering various loans and grants over the past nine months — all to help Main Street businesses survive the massive economic disruption of coronavirus.

“Without the grants early on, I would not have been able to pay my rent or employees,“ said Schimian.

