CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Space Coast on Wednesday to visit the 45th Space Wing and chair the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center.

Pence, who has been President Donald Trump's point person for revitalizing the United States's space program, is expected to deliver remarks on NASA’s Artemis program. It is possible it will be his final visit to the space center as vice president.

Artemis is scheduled to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024 and to use new technologies to study more of the lunar surface than in Apollo trips to the moon in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Pence is expected to return to Washington on Wednesday night and not stick around for the scheduled launch Thursday of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on the NROL 44 mission carrying an intelligence-gathering satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch window Thursday is 5:50 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.