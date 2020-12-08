ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians looking to travel to Hawaii will soon be able to take a nonstop flight.

Hawaiian Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin offering nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Daniel K. Inouye International Aiport (HNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii, starting March 11.

The airline plans to fly its Airbus A330 aircraft twice weekly from Orlando, with flights departing Orlando on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 a.m.

“We are pleased to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawaii, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the Aloha State,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said in a statement. “This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations.”

With the new service, Orlando International Airport will be the only Florida airport with nonstop service to Hawaii.

Last year, Orlando International Airport welcomed more than 50 million passengers, making it the busiest airport in the state, according to airport officials.