MADISON, Wis. — One nearly five-year-old Madison counseling clinic looking to bring several mental health providers on board as soon as p​ossible.

"For a lot of people, it's really exciting to start the new year off with a new position. It's really like a fresh start," Anesis’ founder Myra McNair said.

She hopes in just a few short weeks, she can find a mix of ten full time top certified therapists and case managers. for her unique Madison area mental health clinic.

"Anesis is a word that means relief of symptoms and also a place of rest and restoration," McNair explained. It's a place offering thousands of at-risk parents and children through the years. the listening ear they need.

It's also the reason Anesis recently secured a 5 year Dane County grant to hire those new positions.

"We really are frontline workers, maybe in a different way than what you would see in a hospital, but we are really there for a lot of people right now during the season with the holidays coming around but then also just with COVID," she said.

As Anesis grows its staff to 40, it can take on even more challenging cases.

"The grant will serve families with youth, zero to 17 years old. And those youth have been placed out of the home,” McNair said. “And they will be returning back home and so we really will be supporting the family, and really supporting the family to stay intact.”

With most of the work done through telemedicine at first, she says these positions offer location flexibility while relocating.

"And if you're not in Madison right right away that is something that we can definitely work with," she said about the hiring plans.

Meanwhile, Anesis hopes it can attract quality team leaders with plenty of PTOand built-in mental health days.

"And I think it's a really great thing for us to model for our clients that we're all human and that we need those times to rest and to just take a break and take care of ourselves," she said.

If you’re interested in those positions, starting in January, you can send your resume to info@anesistherapy.com. Visit http://anesistherapycenter.com for more.