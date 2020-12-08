OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The everyday buzz at one auto shop in Kissimmee has been drowned out by the silence lately.

We first introduced you to Alex Gonzalez as an everyday hero. He would spot clients here and there who could not afford to get their cars repaired. However now he’s the one in need. Due to the pandemic he’s lost 80% of his clients.

“I believe in God that he would continue to open doors and I hope that through all the years that we have been helping people that we stay in business to continue to make people smile, cause that’s what it’s all about, making people smile,” Gonzalez said.

He’s applying to one of the business grants Osceola County has to offer. Osceola County has allocated a total of $6,172,950 to business assistance. They’ve disbursed $3,221,622.44 and have $2,951,327.56 remaining from the CARES Replacement Funds.

Osceola County has scheduled informational sessions where staff will be available to assist with the application process between 9:00am and 5:00pm:

December 9

OHP, Extension Services

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744

December 10

Old Town – Event Space

5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

December 17

Tax Collector – Campbell City

4730 South Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746

January 14

Old Town – Event Space

5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

January 22

Tax Collector – Campbell City

4730 South Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746

January 29

OHP- Event Center (St Cloud Room A)

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744







Application and details are available at:

https://www.weveopenedsafely.com/grant-program/



If you need additional assistance please contact Osceola County’s Economic Development Department: EconomicDevelopmentCares@osceola.org or (407) 742-4200.