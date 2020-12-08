IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — ​The town of Irondequoit is releasing more details on grants it's putting together for local small businesses in the orange zone.

Supervisor Dave Seeley says the emergency relief program will provide grants of up to $7,000 to qualifying businesses.

Among the qualifications that must be met: businesses must be an independently and locally owned and operated stand-alone retail or service operation within the current orange zone.

You'll need to be up to date on your taxes as well to apply.

The deadline to apply is March 31. The applications are on the town's website.