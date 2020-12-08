Get ready for five more years of in-depth interviews, phony phone calls, and Baba Booey – longtime radio host Howard Stern announced Tuesday on his eponymous radio program that he signed a new multi-year deal to remain with SiriusXM.

'“Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me," Stern said in a press release.

"Despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving," he added. I’ve been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can’t wait to see what else I’ll be right about."

The "King of All Media" joined SiriusXM in 2006 after decades working in terrestrial radio. The 66-year-old started his career in radio at progressive rock station WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, New York, in 1976 – from there, he worked at WCCC in Hartford, Connecticut, (where he met longtime collaborator Fred Norris) and WWWW in Detroit before moving to WWDC in Washington, D.C., where he rose to the top of the ratings and met his now-iconic co-host, Robin Ophelia Quivers.

Of Quivers, who worked with Stern for 39 years, the host made special mention.

“I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented Robin Quivers,” he said. “Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say…Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?”

In June, the pair had a candid conversation about Quivers' battle with endometrial cancer in 2013, including recalling a heart-to-heart with Stern after her diagnosis.

“I’m not going to say what was said or how it came out, but you made me live,” Quivers told Stern. “I was so pissed at you because I was like, ‘God dammit, how did he get into my life? I’m supposed to be the most independent human being on earth and not care what anybody thinks and now he’s making me change my mind and I can’t even stop it.'”

“I realized how much you meant to me,” she added.

The pair moved from the nation's capital to New York City when Stern signed a deal with WNBC in 1982, hosting an afternoon show at the powerhouse network's flagship station. Their rise to national prominence and now-infamous clashes with management were detailed in Stern's 1993 "New York Times" best-selling book "Private Parts," which was adapted into a feature film of the same name.

In 1985, following his termination from WNBC, Stern moved to WXRK in New York City, and in the years that followed, his "King of All Media" persona (which started as a tongue-in-cheek joke about Michael Jackson's "King of Pop" nickname) developed in earnest. In the 1980s and 1990s, Stern released a number of pay-per-view specials, developed several TV shows, authored a second book, created and starred in the "Private Parts" feature film, and even briefly ran for Governor of New York on the Libertarian Party ticket before dropping out of the race.

In 2005, Stern announced that he would be taking his show to Sirius Satellite Radio, which later merged with competitor XM to form SiriusXM, where Stern has remained for 15 years, and will continue for the next 5 years.

“I am honored to be a part of the greatest content provider in media today. SiriusXM, I love you and I’m thrilled to continue our journey together," Stern said. "If you haven’t listened to this wonderful service filled with music, talk, sports, and just about anything you could want, please check it out. The SiriusXM app continues to grow and you will enjoy all of the Howard Stern and SiriusXM video content on there. Our next five years together will be incredible. Join the party.”

“As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn’t be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career,” Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM, said in the statement. “Howard’s home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we’ve expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come.”

As part of the agreement, "the Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years," according to SiriusXM.