FLORIDA — Many Central Florida families are finding it difficult to buy gifts for loved ones this holiday season because of the pandemic.

That’s why the Hispanic Federation and its partners distributed toys to children in need.

It was part of the Hispanic Federation’s annual toy giveaway but this year its partners dispersed the toys because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know there are a lot of families struggling so everything that we do for them this season is a blessing,” Yanidsi Velez Hispanic Federation Florida and Southeast Executive Director said. “Hispanic Federation is very committed to providing not only toys but also cash assistance to our community facing the challenges of COVID-19.”

Two of the nonprofits it partnered with are Children’s Home Network and Foster Adoptive Caregiver Team (FACT).

Both nonprofits serve caregivers and foster children. They say they’re seeing an increase in need.

“With everything that’s going on, you’re having more children coming into care, more children that need to be placed with other relatives because the financial hardship,” said Children’s Home Network kinship navigator Missy Thomas.

“More families have taken on children as relatives, as non-relatives not expecting to have children at this time, and then also losing their jobs so times have definitely been tough,” Jennifer Cardinal FACT executive director said.

They said the gifts were a huge help to make the children smile.

“The look on the children’s faces, I wish I could take a picture every time we give them a gift, even something as simple as a new pair of shoes,” Thomas said.

“A lot of our children when they come into care they’ve never even celebrated Christmas or birthdays so it means a lot to them,” Cardinal said.

“There’s no way to describe it when that child gets that gift. There are no words,” Thomas said.

In total, $10,000 worth of gifts were distributed.