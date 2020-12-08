AUSTIN, Texas — Although many people put vacation plans on hold in 2020, next year it will be easier to take a dream vacation to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced new nonstop service between Austin and Honolulu beginning April 2021.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawaii from Austin,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawaii, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard our Austin guests and introduce them to our islands.”

Flights will operate twice a week with the Honolulu-to-Austin flight arriving Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:10 p.m. and departing Austin at 10:10 a.m. the following morning. The flight arrives in Honolulu at 1:30 p.m., giving travelers the afternoon to explore Oahu or connect to Hawaiian’s neighbor island destinations. Tickets are on sale now.

“We are excited to have met this long-held goal of connecting Austinites to beautiful Hawaii, for both business and pleasure,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager over the SD23 Mobility Outcome. “This significant milestone helps us advance our goal of achieving our Strategic Direction 2023 outcomes that will benefit Austin residents and support our economy for years to come.”

The new route will be the first nonstop air service to Hawaii for Central Texas travelers and the first Pacific route from AUS. This is Hawaiian Airlines’ first connection into Texas.

“Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains committed to providing the best service to our passengers despite a year with unprecedented impacts on the airline and airport industries,” said Jacqueline Yaft, CEO of ABIA. “We know that many Central Texans will be eager to travel and we are excited to offer an easy and convenient way to explore a new destination.”