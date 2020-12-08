ORLANDO, Fla. — Eggs Benedict is a quintessential brunch item, so what's an Italian version of it? Why, add a meatball, of course —one stuffed with Mozzarella!



This week on Chef's Kitchen, we're visiting Mia's Italian Kitchen on International Drive.



Let's cook!



MIA’S ITALIAN KITCHEN

Meatball Benedict recipe



Time of preparation: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 1.5 hours

Serves: 4 people

Equipment required: Small saucepan, oven, roasting pan, blender





INGREDIENTS:





Meatball Benedict:





4 cups water

¼ cup white vinegar

2 ea English muffins cut in half

8 oz San Marzano marinara

4 ea Whole eggs

4 ea Meatballs (Recipe below)

8oz Hollandaise (Recipe below)

4 tbsp Basil Chiffonade



For Mia’s Meatball:



2 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

2# 80/20 ground beef

8 oz Ricotta Fina

1 cup Whole eggs, beaten

5 oz Panko breadcrumbs

2 oz Flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped

3 oz minced garlic

4 tbsp kosher salt (Diamond crystals preferably)

1 tsp crush red peppers

¼ tsp ground fennel

8 oz fresh mozzarella



For Mia’s Hollandaise:



3 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp Water

3 ea Egg yolks

2 tbsp Lemon juice

1 cup Clarified butter

2 tsp Kosher salt (Diamond crystals preferably)

1 tsp Tabasco

1 tsp Spanish paprika



Procedure:



Meatballs:

1. Pre-heat oven at 275 degrees.

2. Combine all ingredients except mozzarella and mix well by hand until well emulsified.

3. Portion into 4 x 8 oz meatballs. Create a whole in the center of each meatball and stuff with

mozzarella.

4. Place meatballs in roasting pan and cook for 45 minutes or until internal temperature has

reached 160 degrees.

5. Reserve for plating

Hollandaise:



1. Combine white vinegar, water, egg yolks and lemon juice. Using blender, mix until all ingredients are well emulsified and the mixture has thickened to coat the back of a spoon

2. Slowly add clarified butter while running blender on low speed

3. Remove from blender and season with Kosher salt, Tabasco and Spanish paprika

4. Reserve for plating



Assemble:



1. Combine water and vinegar in a small sauce pot and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer

2. Crack eggs in simmering water and cook until egg whites are cooked but yolk is still soft

3. Warm marinara in medium sauce pot

4. Cut English muffins in half and toast in butter until golden

5. Place toasted English muffins in four different plates

6. Top English muffin with cooked meatball. Top with marinara sauce

7. Do an indent on top of each meatball and top with poached egg

8. Garnish benedict with hollandaise and basil chiffonade