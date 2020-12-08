SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — During the holiday travel season, sites around Central Florida are seeing more people wanting a COVID-19 test.

“You want to always know, especially if you’re infected,” said Angelo Vizcaino.

It’s the first time for Vizcaino. He said during the holiday season, it’s important for him to know if he’s carrying the virus.

“Everybody’s a little bit panicked about it, so it’s good to know,” he said.

Area medical leaders said it’s still too soon to know the severity of a post-Thanksgiving surge.

Seminole County medical director Dr. Toddy Husty said the signs of a surge are already starting to show.

“We’ll see that increase from Thanksgiving here shortly," he said. "I think we’re already starting to see it."

He said cases have been rising steadily, but we aren’t seeing rapid growth in the area.

He attributes that to residents taking the necessary precautions.

But that doesn’t mean officials aren’t preparing for a flood of cases.

“We’re coming up with plans as to how to treat people who don’t necessarily need to be hospitalized, but could benefit from some of the IV treatments,” said Husty.

Husty said area medical leaders are currently working on a way treat people with anti-virals in an outpatient setting.

This would be the same medication President Donald Trump received when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We might be able to stave off the use of some hospital beds," Husty said. "We’re talking kind of a last ditch effort because if it keeps growing we’re going to get to that point where the hospital beds become critical."

Husty said they’re still working out the details, but they would administer the treatment in non-hospital sites around the area.

He says it wouldn’t be for everybody, only for people with symptoms and comorbidities.

“It’s a pretty good plan and a lot of movement and force behind it. I think that everybody’s trying to get on board,” said Husty.