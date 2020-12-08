HILLIARD, Ohio — Many businesses across Ohio are trying to reopen or stay open while keeping safe. But there’s also businesses opening for the first time, while making sure to follow safety and cleaning guidelines.

Richard Smith pulls the sheets off the massage bed, getting ready for the next client.



“We’ve always done a lot of cleaning in this industry. Because anytime you switch people out, you always want to clean it up. We’ve just gone a little bit further.”



After he’s done, one of his staff members sprays and wipes down everything that would be touched, including the doors, while frequently washing hands.



“Everything that’s touchable, like the bed because someone’s been on it, obviously the switch and the music controls, because she’s been touching that and then the countertops because she’s been touching that. Anything that can be touched, we clean off — disinfected," said Smith.



Smith heads down the hallway and into the lobby of his business Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, which has been open for about two weeks.



“We’re working really hard to be very successful. We feel we’re on the right path. We’ve just opened recently, so we have a long way to go, but I'm very encouraged and very optimistic.”



Before you can even enter the business, you have to fill out a waiver that says you don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms or been exposed to it.

Back inside, Smith gets his temperature checked by Crysten King, who hoped on board Smith’s business venture.



“I’ve been in the beauty and relax industry for like the last two years, and it just kind of seemed like something that was much needed right now. Relaxation, self care."



Smith opened the store while also working a full-time job, pursuing his passion of health and wellness, despite the economic troubles COVID-19 has brought.



"I’ve always been in to health and wellness for myself over the years. And as you get a little bit older, you understand that it’s even more important. I think society is looking at health and wellness to be more important. So, I've always had a passion for it," said Smith. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business as well and this was an opportunity to do that and stay with the passion.”



While he admits that COVID-19 did create some roadblocks along the way, he’s happy the venture that took several years has led to the business coming to life. And he’s thankful for those joining him.



"It’s kind of nerve-racking; it takes a lot of extra work and effort. Luckily, I do enjoy a lot of it. And then you find good employees," said Smith. “So, it takes a really good team and you just got to find that team, and it makes it a lot more successful and enjoyable if you have a strong team. It’s not just being a great owner, that’s one piece of it, you also have to have great employees.”



A business not letting a pandemic get in the way of moving forward.