CINCINNATI — On a Saturday night at BrewRiver Creole Kitchen, you can still find live music, a friendly atmosphere and experienced servers behind the bar. What you won't find is a crowd.

These days, bar manager Matt Cresci says things wind down around 8:30 p.m. It's an hour and a half before close, but people are already cutting themselves off, planning to head home.



By this point, no one new is coming in the door, and Cresci can usually count on one hand how many drinks he has left to serve.



"Unfortunately, this has become the reality," he said.



Since October, BrewRiver has had to cope with a 10 p.m. cutoff. Then in November, it became a statewide curfew.



Gov. Mike DeWine hoped that would slow the spread of coronavirus and the curfew could expire on Dec. 10. But on Monday, with cases continuing to rise, he announced plans to extend the curfew.



For BrewRiver, that means closing an hour early every night — a change part-owner Joby Bowman said has a bigger impact than you'd think.



"You would think that's not too much. One hour is not a big deal to you, but it's a perspective thing for your guests," she said. "Because when they know that they have to be out of the door at 10 p.m., they don't want to come after 8 p.m."



For restaurants, she said it eliminates the second or third "turn" for the evening and for businesses that run exclusively as bars, it effectively eliminates any incentive for customers to come out.



"You can't really plan," Bowman said. "You have to be able to turn on a dime."



She said creative budgeting, reduced hours and support from regulars have kept the business running, but she said her staff is taking the biggest hit.



With slower shifts and fewer hours, Bowman said employees aren't coming in as often.



"That is one of the hardest things as an owner because there's so many people dependent on us and you know you can't help but take that home with you," she said.



At the bar, Cresci's felt the pinch as well.



“With a lack of business, obviously, it only requires one bartender now to do what two of us used to,” he said.



It's not just the restrictions, but the perception. As cases rise, people are hesitant to come out.



Bowman said most restaurants are doing their best to make guests feel like they're safe — spacing out seating, offering sanitizer and enforcing mask-wearing.



"Things are not normal for us, and we are trying to be a respite — a place to go and escape," she said. "Our supplies are limited. Our staffing is weird. Just be kind."



At the end of the day though, it's not enough for the restaurant to get the go-ahead to stay open. People have to want to come out.



"I hope that it doesn't look hard when we're waiting on you at a restaurant but know that we're going to extremes to make it seem normal," Bowman said.



Bars and restaurants have some relief through the Ohio Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, which will give out $2,500 grants with CARES Act dollars. Many businesses report however that this is a fraction of the losses they've faced so far this year.