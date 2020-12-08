WENDELL, N.C. – When 12-year-old Mady Bowman isn't doing schoolwork, she is working on her jewelry business, Mady's Bling Shop.

Her passion for becoming an entrepreneur started in third grade. Bowman started by selling Rainbow Loom bracelets, then she sold slime. Now, she sells jewelry and accessories.



Bowman credits social media for helping her reach more customers on Instagram and Facebook, but she also travels to different markets with her products.



"When people walk up to my table, I'm like, 'Hi I'm Mady, I make everything' and they go, 'You're Mady?!' And I'm like, 'Yeah!' They don't think 12-year-olds can do this and I do it and I like to see their reactions,” she says.



While Bowman loves to wear her own bling, she also loves to give back. She has worked with North Carolina nonprofits like the no-kill, all volunteer rescue Red Barn Rescue. She has also raised money through her sales for Pretty In Pink, a foundation that works to help North Carolinians with breast cancer.



You can find Bowman's products on Instagram and Facebook.