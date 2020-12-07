Peter Navarro, Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy (OTMP) and adviser to President Donald Trump, has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act during his time serving the administration, according to a report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel released Monday.

The Hatch Act “prohibits Federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty, in a Government room or building, while wearing an official uniform, or while using a Government vehicle." The act applies to every executive branch employee save the president and vice president.

As such, federal employees are prohibited from campaigning either for or against any “political party, partisan political group, or candidate for partisan political office.”

According to the report from OSC, Navarro “engaged in prohibited political activity” by “using his official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of the 2020 presidential election through both media appearances and social media.”

The report cites both Navarro’s use of his official Twitter account as well as several media appearances as “prohibited political activity,” claiming he “repeatedly attacked presidential candidate Joe Biden and/or vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris” while acting in an official capacity.

The report alleges that Navarro knowingly violated the Hatch Act, and continued to do so even after being warned by the OSC following several media appearances.

On May 26, 2020, Navarro was asked by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo to respond to comments by Joe Biden’s campaign that “the coronavirus crisis would not have been as bad if it were not for the things the White House did.”

Navarro responded in part: “To brother Joe, I guess he forgot the eight years he was toadying up and kowtowing to the Chinese and of course he is not going to basically hold China accountable for this pandemic . . . If Joe Biden wants to blame President Trump for that and not even talk about China, that is perfectly consistent with the kowtowing he did for eight years as vice president and 30 years when he was up on the capitol and that is not going to stand. Have at it Joe, we are coming at you on China if you are going to pull that kind of stuff.”

On July 21, the OSC sent Navarro a letter to put him “on notice of the Hatch Act allegations OSC was investigating,” including a complaint regarding his May 26 interview on Fox News.

But Navarro continued to give interviews disparaging Joe Biden’s candidacy and his alleged ties to China, all while acting in his official capacity under the Trump administration.

"Dr. Navarro's violations of the Hatch Act were knowing and willful," the report said. "The White House Counsel's Office attorney explained that all White House employees receive mandatory ethics training, which includes training on the Hatch Act. And five of the interviews discussed above occurred after OSC sent its July 21, 2020 letter to Dr. Navarro, putting him on notice of the allegations OSC was investigating. Yet Dr. Navarro continued to violate the Hatch Act by attacking presidential candidate Joe Biden during official interviews despite knowing that OSC was investigating him for engaging in that very activity."

In response to complaints submitted by the OSC to Navarro, the White House Counsel’s Office asserted on his behalf that “a government official does not violate the Hatch Act by making ‘factual and policy-based statements’ and that such statements do not ‘constituteadvocacy for or against a candidate.’” The White House specifically claimed that Navarro’s comment about Biden “kowtowing to the Chinese” was a factual, policy-based statement.

OSC says these claims “are contrary to the law,” arguing that the White House “provided no basis for its assertion that making factual and policy-based statements could not violate the Hatch Act, and OSC is unaware of any authority supporting such a rule.”

Still, it is unlikely that Navarro will face any consequences — Hatch Act violations are submitted to the president for appropriate disciplinary action.

President Trump has made his disdain for the Hatch Act widely known, as Navarro is hardly the first White House to be accused of violating the statute.

In June 2019, the OSC recommended that Trump fire then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over her repeated violations of the Hatch Act, but the president resisted. Conway has since left the White House.

Earlier this year, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sought an investigation into what they call repeated violations of the federal Hatch Act by members of the Trump administration during the Republican National Convention in August.

In October, the agency found Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue violated the law in advocating for the reelection of President Donald Trump during an August visit to North Carolina. The Office of Special Counsel called on Perdue to reimburse the government for costs associated with his participation in the event.

