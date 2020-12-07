ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — Speeding through an Altamonte Springs neighborhood has some asking what can be done to slow down drivers.

What You Need To Know Drivers use Jamestown as shortcut between Montgomery Road and SR-434



The speed limit on the road is 30 mph



Altamonte discontinued installation of speed humps in 2010



If you have a traffic issue or question, fill out the Inbox form

"I mean, there are some people with smaller dogs who actually pick up their dogs to walk across that because they're scared of it," Mike Petruso said.

Drivers speed on Jamestown Boulevard, using it as a shortcut between Montgomery Road and State Road 434.

Whether walking or driving, after 8 years of living off Jamestown Boulevard, Petruso said it has gotten more dangerous because of speeding drivers.

"The speed limit is 30,” he said. “You'll be going 30 here, and people are really tailing you. Is it out of the question to think people go 50 miles an hour here? No, they are absolutely doing that."

Petruso and others in the neighborhood would like to see more done to slow down speeders, including the possibility of installing speed humps.

"If you hit them hard enough, you're going to notice it, and when people start damaging their car, maybe that's what changes people's minds," Petruso said.

The city of Altamonte Springs, however, said speed humps may do more bad than good.

"There is a common misconception that speed humps will reduce vehicle speeds, while on the contrary, they can actually exacerbate the problem in different ways," Altamonte Springs city and police spokesperson Michelle Sosa said. "In many cases, vehicle speeds actually increase between the speed humps as vehicles try to make up lost time."

The police department said its officers do patrol Jamestown Boulevard. In fact, we spotted officers using radar guns after we reached out to the city.

In 2019, police issued 138 tickets to speeders on this road, authorities said.

From January to November of this year, they've given out 51.

Petruso said he just wishes drivers would learn their lesson.

"People have literally ran through the little caution sign that says ‘yield for pedestrians,’ Petruso said. “That tells you where people's minds are."

In 2010, the Altamonte Springs City Commission eliminated the installation of speed humps as a way to reduce vehicle speeds.