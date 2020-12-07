TEXAS — Ahead of the arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and in the midst of a virus surge, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced a what is being referred to as the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program.

The rapid tests are designed for frontline health care workers and employees of small businesses.

Created in conjunction with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, under the program select chamber of commerce organizations will be provided with rapid testing materials. In turn, those chamber of commerce organizations will provide them to participating small businesses.

"This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19," Abbott wrote in a press release. "This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business. I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these tests and our participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for partnering with the State of Texas to help protect our communities."

The program is modeled on the one created for the Texas school system and implemented by the Texas Education Agency in October.

The program will initially involve the following seven chamber of commerce organizations with plans for expansion in the works:

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

Laredo Chamber of Commerce

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

Small business owners interested in participating are asked to contact their local chamber of commerce.