It's at Ten Thousand Villages, where you'll find items like earrings and purses, all which have a story that starts and ends around the world.

Take the stack of Buffalo themed coaster rugs for example. They are made by families in Pakistan.

"Our organization and our design team says look, this is what’s in fashion, this is what’s the design, and what people want to put in their homes," said Jen Kilo, the store manager of Ten Thousand Villages.

The store is a non-profit, with a local board of directors and volunteers, connecting us to folks in Bangladesh, India, Guatemala, Peru, the West Bank, Nepal, Kenya, and the list goes on. In fact, there are 20,000 makers.

"(In) more than 30 developing countries, there are more than 100 and some artisan groups,” Kilo said. “We are helping people earn a living. It's a great businesses model."

The Buffalo store is one of 25 around the U.S. doing this. Kilo explains how it works.

"So the products are made, and what’s great is that the artisans are paid in full as it shipped to the North American market,” Kilo explained.

Hats, pillows, Christmas decorations, even flip flops, you name it. It's all here, all handmade. Every item has a story that with each purchase gets a new chapter for future generations.

"It's not a hand out, it's a way for communities around the world to thrive," Kilo smiled.

Domething as simple as these hand puppets from Nepal benefited a technical school filled with 250 students.

If you are still looking for some fun holiday gifts and want to help our global neighbors out, Ten Thousand Villages is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.