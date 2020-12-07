CLEVELAND — During one of the messier times in America’s history , Clevelander Pat Gibson is helping people organize their style.

What You Need To Know Personal Shoppers and stylists have had to move many of their services online because of the pandemic



Many are still helping their clients put their best foot forward, helping them feel better about themselves during a dull time



Some stylists, like Pat Gibson in Cleveland, can put clients' closets online and style them virtually

“I really try to focus on the glass half full, not the glass is half empty and I am pretty much almost daily working with somebody who has maybe low self-confidence and or something has happened to make their confidence go down,” Gibson said. “I enjoy lifting somebody up and helping them feel better about themselves.”

Gibson is the founder and lead stylist at The Artistry of You — an image consulting firm she started 10 years ago.

“I still do the same things, but the, ‘how’ has drastically changed now,” she said. “Not being able to meet in person for, I think it was almost three months made me learn how to do everything virtually.”

Pre-pandemic, Gibson would have in-person meetings with her clients to help them purge their closets, find the best colors for them, the type of clothing that fits their body type, and even take them shopping. Now, mostly everything she does has been moved to online.

“I found a really cool partner; they're called Hue and Stripe,” she said. “It's only for stylist and image consultants and I can put my client's whole closet online and style them virtually.”

Even her end-of-year client appreciation party was hosted on Facebook Live.

“I also always focus on my clients and how they can pamper themselves. Especially during this time,” said Gibson.

Especially during the pandemic, when there aren't many places to go, client Laura Roskoph said Gibson helps her put her best foot forward, even if it is to just go to the grocery store.

“I feel I'm enlightened. I feel encouraged. I feel that she's helped me during this pandemic,” Roskoph said. “So again, having the outfit that she's picked out, I go to them and then get a big kick out of what she's picked out and I'm thinking I never would have tried that. I look at the boots, I even picked up some of the finds that she talked about. So it has improved. I mean, we don't have to stay in the house. We can go to the store or we could ship virtually, or if we need to get out. We put our mask on and go to the store and just be cognizant of everybody around you.”

Gibson is helping her clients confidently show up every day for every occasion during a time that’s putting a damper on everyday living and still isn't over yet.

“Whether they're going on a date or a job interview or just wanting to look presentable on a zoom call, it's empowering them to know how to do that,” said Gibson.